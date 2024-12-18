Rudolph will start Sunday's game against the Colts and may also start the final two weeks of the season, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Titans coach Brian Callahan made the unsurprising announcement Wednesday, saying Rudolph is the new starting QB but will be evaluated from week to week. He'll likely start the final three games of the season unless he gets injured or turns in a truly horrible performance, as there's not much reason to turn back to Will Levis otherwise. The two QBs have similar rate stats in a lot of categories, but Rudolph has been far better at avoiding sacks, including this past Sunday when he attempted 26 passes against the Bengal in relief of Levis without taking any sacks (completing 21 passes for 209 yards, with two TDs and an INT).