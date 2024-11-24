O'Connor scored a goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

O'Connor snapped an 11-game goal drought, putting the Avalanche ahead for the first time at 4:04 of the second period. During the slump, he had just two assists. The 28-year-old forward is up to four points, 23 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating over 21 outings this season. With the Avalanche closer to full strength at forward, O'Connor has been more firmly in a bottom-six role after occasionally playing up on the second line earlier in the campaign.