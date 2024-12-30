Bedard scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-4 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a positive start with the opening goal at 12:20 of the first period. The Stars then rattled off five unanswered tallies for the win. Bedard has three goals and three assists over his last four outings, but he's also gone minus-6 in that span as the Blackhawks' defensive woes persist. The 19-year-old center has 10 goals, 32 points (15 on the power play), 93 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 37 contests overall. He's still been strong for fantasy managers who can stomach his poor plus-minus rating.