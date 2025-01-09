Hofer will be in goal at home against Anaheim on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer has been relatively consistent in limited action this season, going 8-4-1 with a 2.92 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 14 outings. With Jordan Binnington struggling for that same consistency -- he's recorded two shutouts in his last five outings while also giving up four or more goals twice -- the 24-year-old Hofer could be seen as a steadying force on the backend and earn some more opportunities.