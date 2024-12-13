Kyrou scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 loss to San Jose.

Kyrou closed out the scoring Thursday when he cut San Jose's lead to one goal at 7:57 of the final frame. The right-shot winger has four goals and an assist through five contests in December, and he's registered at least one point four of those games. Kyrou has been a consistent producer for the Blues, as he hasn't been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games since the end of October. The 26-year-old is leading St. Louis in scoring with 11 goals and 25 helpers through 30 appearances.