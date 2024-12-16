Kyrou scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Kyrou scored for the fourth game in a row, and his point streak is up to five contests dating back to Dec. 7 versus the Oilers. The 26-year-old winger continues to lead the Blues in goals with 13 over 32 appearances. He's added 14 assists, 92 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating. Kyrou can sustain this level of offense, and he still has some room to grow on the power play this year, but he typically won't add much of a physical element.