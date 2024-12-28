Thomas scored twice on four shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Thomas opened the scoring just 1:20 into the game and added a power-play tally in the third period to cut off Nashville's comeback attempt. This is Thomas' first multi-goal game of the campaign, but he's been great with six multi-point effort over 12 outings in December. He's earned six goals and 12 assists this month, putting him at a total of eight goals, 28 points, 50 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 25 appearances for the year.