Thomas scored an empty-net goal, added three assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

In addition to the rare empty-net game-winner, Thomas had a hand in three of the Blues' first four tallies. Two of those assists were on power-play goals by Zachary Bolduc, and he also set up a Jake Neighbours marker. Thomas has been absolutely scorching during his eight-game point streak, earning four goals and 15 assists with a plus-11 rating in that span. He's up to 21 tallies, 75 points (18 on the power play), 138 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 66 outings overall.