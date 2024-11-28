Newhook had two shots on net and one hit in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, not pleased with the club's 13-shot output in Tuesday's loss to Utah, rejiggered the lines Wednesday. As part of the new combinations, Newhook moved to a top-line assignment with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. This is a combination the coach began to implement during the Utah game, and he apparently liked the results. The new unit did not produce a 5-on-5 goal Wednesday -- Caufield tallied on the power play and Suzuki in the 3-on-3 OT period -- but they did account for team-highs in shots (seven) and Corsi For (21). Through 22 outings, Newhook has five goals (30 shots) and no assists.