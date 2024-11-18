Carlson registered a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Carlson has four helpers over his last four games, including two on the power play. He's also gone plus-4 with eight blocked shots and 12 shots on net in that span. The 34-year-old blueliner is showing no signs of slowing down in 2024-25, racking up 13 points (five on the power play), 41 shots, 28 blocks, 18 hits and a plus-13 rating through 17 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.