Dubois scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Dubois' tally in the third period spared the Capitals the indignity of getting shut out. The center has started to get bounces going his way in January -- he has five goals and six assists over 12 outings this month. The 26-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 39 points, 81 shots on net, 41 hits, 40 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 49 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his regular-season total from 82 games with the Kings in 2023-24.