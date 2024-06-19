Dubois was acquired by the Capitals from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Darcy Kuemper.

The Kings made a big bet on Dubois in the summer of 2023, trading Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick to get him from the Jets. The move also involved signing Dubois to an eight-year, $68 million contract. The idea was that the center, who provides a strong blend of grit and skill, would make the Kings deep up the middle in the short term and perhaps even be the eventual successor to Anze Kopitar. However, Dubois went from recording at least 60 points in each of his previous two campaigns to finishing with 16 goals and 40 points across 82 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Averaging 15:42 of ice time this season, down from 18:27 in 2022-23, probably didn't help his offensive production, so perhaps the move to Washington will do him some good. Nicklas Backstrom (hip) isn't expected to play at all next season, which leaves the door open for Dubois to possibly serve as the Capitals' top-line center.