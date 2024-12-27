Markstrom is in the starter's crease at morning skate and is expected to get the home start versus Carolina on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is coming off back-to-back shutouts in his last two starts. The 34-year-old goaltender has had a comeback season in 2024-25, as he is 18-6-2 with three shutouts, a sizzling 2.12 GAA and a .912 save percentage, after a tough couple of seasons in Calgary. The Hurricanes will be a tough matchup as they are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.47 goals per game.