Bratt scored a hat trick Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Panthers. It was the second of his NHL career.

Bratt delivered a Mario Lemieux hat trick - one each at even strength, on the power play and shorthanded. It's the NHL equivalent of hitting for the cycle. He's the third player in Devils history to deliver a Mario Lemieux hattie. The others were John McLean (Feb. 25, 1991) and Peter Stastny (Dec. 29, 1991). Bratt has five points in his last two games and 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past six.