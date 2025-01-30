Hughes scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

The Hughes brothers, Luke and Jack, each had two points on the night, and Luke's tally was a thing of beauty. The 21-year-old blueliner collected an errant pass in his own zone, accelerated down the ice and snapped the puck past Samuel Ersson from the high slot. It was Hughes' first multi-point performance since Dec. 27 and his first power-play point since Dec. 23 as he struggles to make a consistent impact, but he's still flashing the talent that made him the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. On the season, Hughes has four goals and 21 points over 44 appearances.