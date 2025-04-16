Hughes (rest) won't play in Wednesday's regular-season finale versus Detroit, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hughes will presumably return to the lineup for Game 1 of New Jersey's first-round series against Carolina. He'll finish the regular season of his sophomore campaign with seven goals and 44 points in 71 outings. That's close to his 47-point showing in 2023-24 despite playing in fewer games -- he logged 82 in 2023-24 -- and seeing a major drop in power-play ice time -- he averaged 1:38 this season compared to 3:27 as a rookie.