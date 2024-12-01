Meier logged two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

Meier reached 400 career points with his first helper of the contest, which came on a Nico Hischier tally. Meier also assisted on Stefan Noesen's power-play marker in the third period. Meier is in the midst of a run of milestones -- he earned his 200th career assist Friday, his 400th point Saturday and stands one goal away from 200 tallies. This season, he's accumulated 19 points, 83 shots on net, 53 hits and 29 PIM over 26 contests in the Devils' top six.