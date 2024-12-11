Pachal scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Pachal's first goal of the season and first point since Opening Night tied the game at 3-3, helping the Flames bounce back from their third deficit of the contest. The 25-year-old has just two points over 29 appearances, but he's been a fixture on the third pairing throughout the season. He's added 29 shots on net, 68 hits, 32 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-5 rating. With Pachal's spot seemingly locked in, the last spot on the Flames' blue line has come down to Jake Bean, Joel Hanley or Tyson Barrie.