Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Wolf gave up a goal to Pierre Engvall in the second period, but that was it. In the shootout, Wolf turned aside both of the Islanders' attempts to secure his fourth win in his last five outings. In that span, he's allowed just eight goals on 149 shots, a .946 save percentage. He hasn't faced many stout offenses yet, but the 23-year-old is getting some confidence with a 7-2-1 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his first 10 starts of the campaign. Head coach Ryan Huska has been rewarding wins with more work, so it could be Wolf in goal again Thursday versus the Rangers. However, neither Wolf nor Dan Vladar has started more than two games in a row yet this season.