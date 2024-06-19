Bahl was acquired by the Flames from the Devils along with a 2025 first-round pick in exchange for Jacob Markstrom on Wednesday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Bahl had a goal, 11 points, 82 PIM, 151 hits and 103 blocks in 82 contests while averaging 17:24 of ice time with New Jersey in 2023-24. The 23-year-old was originally taken by Arizona with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but ended up being included in the package that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes in 2019. Bahl might have a shot at a top-four spot in Calgary, but that is far from guaranteed.