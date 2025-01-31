Pelletier was traded to the Flyers from the Flames on Thursday, along with Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, in exchange for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Pelletier is one of three players selected in the first round of their respective drafts to be moved in the deal. The 23-year-old has had a tumultuous season -- the Flames waived him out of training camp, and he cleared to begin with AHL Calgary, earning 19 points in 20 appearances. He followed it up with 11 points in 24 contests for the Flames before being removed from Thursday's game against the Ducks due to the impending trade. It doesn't appear that he has an injury concern -- the removal was strictly for trade purposes. Pelletier will likely begin in a middle-six role with the Flyers. He is a high-energy player who should have no problem living up to the standard head coach John Tortorella asks of all of his players, though there may be some growing pains initially since Pelletier is still a younger player.