Abols signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Saturday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Abols was originally selected by Vancouver with the No. 184 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He spent just one season in the Florida organization before returning to Europe for the 2020-21 campaign. The 28-year-old forward had 14 goals and 26 points in 50 regular-season games with Rogle of the SHL in 2023-24 and was productive in the playoffs with five goals and 12 points in 15 contests. He will probably start the 2024-25 season at the AHL level with Lehigh Valley.