Hertl logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Hertl has five points over his last nine contests. The 31-year-old has spent time on the second line recently, but he was bumped down to the third line with the return of Ivan Barbashev (upper body) in this game. Hertl is now at 27 points (12 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 56 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 42 outings. His fantasy value will remain at an acceptable level as long as he's on the first power-play unit.