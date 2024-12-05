Karlsson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson had gone eight games without a goal, and he was limited to two assists in that span. He snapped the skid with a first-period tally. Karlsson is up to five goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances this season. That's a fair level of production for the center, though it's behind the pace that saw him rack up 30 goals and 60 points in just 70 regular-season contests in 2023-24.