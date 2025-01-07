George (upper body) will not travel with the team for its upcoming game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

George is still dealing with the lingering effects of a hit from Max Domi in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. The 20-year-old George has provided one goal and four helpers through 25 appearances this season. Dennis Cholowski will continue to fill in on the third pairing while George is sidelined. It's not yet known if George will travel to Utah for the team's game Saturday.