Pulock found the back of the net on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pulock capped the scoring in Saturday's contest, beating Alexandar Georgiev with a slap shot from the blue line at 1:03 of the third period. Pulock is on pace for his highest offensive output since 2019-20, but his level of production won't yield too much fantasy success. The right-shot defenseman has chipped in three goals, 13 helpers and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances in 2024-25. In addition to his second-pairing role, Pulock is currently manning New York's No. 2 power-play unit.