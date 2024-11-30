Morrissey provided a pair of assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Morrissey ended a three-game slump with his pair of helpers. He hasn't scored since Nov. 1, but he has stayed reliable with nine assists over his last 13 outings. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points, 49 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 24 contests in a top-pairing role, and nine of his points have come on the power play. Among blueliners, only Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski have earned more points than Morrissey this season.