Laferriere recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Laferriere had missed four games due to an upper-body injury and went five contests without a point prior to the absence. The 23-year-old winger returned to a third-line role but saw 17:11 of ice time Saturday. He was fantastic early in the campaign, and while Laferriere's production has slowed in the middle section, he's still at 13 goals, 14 assists and a plus-11 rating through 42 contests, surpassing his totals in those areas from his 81-game rookie campaign in 2023-24. He's added 93 shots on net and 75 hits in 2024-25, providing a little grit down the lineup.