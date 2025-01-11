Kopitar notched an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Kopitar had the secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's game-winning tally in overtime. The 37-year-old Kopitar had been held off the scoresheet in five of his previous six games, a rare quiet stretch for a player that has been the picture of consistency for much of the campaign. He's now at 12 goals, 28 helpers, 50 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 39 outings overall. He's finished above a point-per-game pace just once in his career in 2017-18, when he had a career-high 35 goals and 92 points over 82 contests, so there's no guarantee he can continue to play at this level in the second half of 2024-25.