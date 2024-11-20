Eberle (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday and a timetable for his recovery is still being determined. "We saw a doc on Monday, we're getting a couple of other opinions, and we should probably have more in the next 24 hours - a better, clearer picture as to what we're dealing with and what that timeline will look like," GM Ron Francis said, per Julian Gaudio of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

Eberle has six goals and 11 points in 17 appearances in 2024-25. He's missed Seattle's past two games due to the injury. When he's healthy, Eberle figures to serve in a top-six capacity. Ben Meyers is projected to remain in the lineup for a second straight game Wednesday due in part to Eberle's absence.