Eberle underwent a pelvic surgery Friday and will be out for at least three months.

Eberle is a candidate for long-term injured reserve whenever the Kraken decide they need cap relief. The winger was injured Nov. 14 versus the Blackhawks. He likely won't be back prior to the 4 Nations Faceoff in February, and it's possible he's out longer than that. Andre Burakovsky has received the first opportunity on the top line with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann in Eberle's absence, but the Kraken are likely to try a number of forwards there over the course of their captain's recovery.