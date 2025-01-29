Kartye logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Kartye was beginning to lose playing time recently, but his main competition -- John Hayden -- was sent to AHL Coachella Valley prior to this game. The 23-year-old Kartye checked back in on the fourth line and delivered an assist on a Mitchell Stephens tally in the first period. The helper ended a 15-game point drought for Kartye, who had 34 hits and a minus-11 rating in that span. For the season, he's at seven points, 41 shots on net, 131 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 44 appearances.