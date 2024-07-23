Dewar (shoulder) inked a one-year, $1.18 million contract with Toronto on Tuesday.

Dewar suited up in 17 regular-season contests for the Leafs in 2023-24 after he was acquired via trade. In those outings, the 25-year-old center notched one goal, four assists and 20 shots while averaging 12:54 of ice time. Although the Manitoba native is expected to recover in time for training camp from his shoulder injury, he probably won't offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, given his lack of power-play minutes and bottom-six role.