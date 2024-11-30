Podkolzin scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.
Podkolzin didn't let a five-day break in the schedule slow his momentum -- his first two goals of the season have come over the last two games. The 23-year-old put the Oilers on the comeback trail with his tally at 9:44 of the second period. Podkolzin is up to seven points, 32 shots on net, 55 hits, 11 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances. He has a little intrigue for fantasy as long as he's seeing time on the second line at even strength.
