Wilsby notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Wilsby nearly also had his first career goal, but it was wiped out on a review. The 24-year-old will have to settle for his first assist and an excellent defensive performance instead. He's posted a plus-5 rating, 10 shots on net, five hits and five blocked shots over eight outings while picking up bottom-four minutes in the absences of Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body).