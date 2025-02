Wilsby (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Sabres, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Wilsby will miss a second straight game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 24-year-old defenseman will next get a chance to play Feb. 22 versus the Avalanche. Kevin Gravel and Justin Barron will play on the third pairing Saturday in Wilsby's absence.