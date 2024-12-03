McCarron (upper body) is considered day-to-day and could be an option during the Preds' three-game road trip, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports Tuesday.

McCarron has already been out of action since Nov. 20 due to his upper-body issue, so he can be removed from injured reserve as soon as medically cleared. Considering the bottom-six forward has managed just four points in 18 games, his eventual return is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players, though he does offer some physicality in banger formats.