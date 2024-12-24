O'Reilly scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

O'Reilly found the back of the net just 30 seconds into the third period to give the Predators a three-goal lead with a wrister following an impressive set-up from Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault. This was O'Reilly's third straight game with at least one point, and he's been very productive since returning from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, putting up six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six appearances.