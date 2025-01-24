Novak scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Novak was involved in Nashville's first two goals, which came 56 seconds apart in the first period. The 27-year-old didn't get in on the fun again in a second straight high-scoring battle between these two teams, but he has earned six points over his last three outings following his prior seven-game slump. The forward has seven goals, 15 points (four on the power play), 66 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances.