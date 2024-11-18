Panarin provided an assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Panarin's pass split through multiple Kraken players and found Alexis Lafreniere at the doorstep for the opening goal late in the second period. Panarin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in November, racking up four goals and five assists during his seven-game point streak. The superstar winger is up to 10 goals, 14 helpers, 55 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances. That's a scoring pace nearly identical to 2023-24, when he had 49 goals and 71 assists in 82 regular-season outings.