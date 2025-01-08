Quick made 34 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars,

The Rangers seemed like they might win a laugher when they jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the 12-minute mark of the first period, but Quick couldn't stop the visitors from getting back into the game, and there was little he could do on Jamie Benn's power-play winner in OT. The veteran netminder has gone 1-2-1 over his last five appearances with a shaky 3.98 GAA and .872 save percentage, but Igor Shesterkin (upper body) appears close to coming off IR and bumping Quick back to the No. 2 role.