Carrick secured a three-year, $3 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Carrick will provide New York with some bottom-six depth, likely serving as a replacement for Barclay Goodrow, who was waived by the team back in mid-June. The 32-year-old Carrick saw action in 77 regular-season contests for the Ducks and Oilers last year in which he generated 10 goals and six helpers. The Ontario native is unlikely to offer significantly more than that in terms of offensive contributions in 2024-25 but could offer some value in formats that value hits.