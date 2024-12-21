Veleno scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Veleno went from nothing on offense for well over a month to a three-game point streak in the span of a week. He has two goals and an assist during his recent bounce-back on offense. The 24-year-old forward has contributed just five points with 24 shots on net, 42 hits, 19 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 28 appearances this season. Veleno will have to prove himself over a longer stretch, and that may still not be enough for him to earn fantasy interest since he's firmly in a bottom-six role.