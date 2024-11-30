Clifton logged an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Clifton snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. He's seen steady minutes on the third pairing this season, though his spot could be challenged once Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) is activated from injured reserve. Clifton has four helpers, 19 shots on net, 19 PIM, 65 hits and 37 blocked shots over 22 contests, so his appeal in fantasy is limited to formats with an emphasis on non-scoring production.