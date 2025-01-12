Dahlen picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Seattle. It came on the power play.

He had five shots and two hits. Dahlin, who has 31 points in 35 games this season, extended his assist streak to five games (five assists) for the fifth time in his career. That passes John Van Boxmeer (four) for the second-most such streaks by a defenseman in Sabres history, behind leader Phil Housley (nine). Dahlen has gone 14 games without a goal. He does have six snipes and 99 shots in 35 games, and he will likely crack the double-digit goal mark. But Dahlen won't come close to his career mark of 20 snipes and 235 shots, both set last season. Still, he's cruising at close to a point-per-game, so we'll gladly put him over the boards every chance we can.