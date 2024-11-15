Robertson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

The Stars have scored 24 goals over six contests in November, but Robertson has been limited to two assists this month. He's added 15 shots on net, so he's still getting chances. The 25-year-old winger has underachieved so far, racking up eight points, 39 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating through 15 appearances. The Stars are fine at 10-5-0, but getting Robertson more involved on offense could take the team to the next level.