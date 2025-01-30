Heiskanen (lower body) underwent an MRI on Wednesday and is currently considered week-to-week, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Thursday.
Heiskanen's status will be further determined once the Stars get the full results of Wednesday's MRI. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't been ruled out for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it certainly seems to be heading in that direction. Dallas recalled Kyle Capobianco from the minors but it will likely be Ilya Lyubushkin who steps into a more prominent role with Heiskanen unavailable.
