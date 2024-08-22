The Atlanta Braves will send ace Chris Sale to the mound on Friday to try to continue the team's momentum, as they open a three-game home series against the Washington Nationals -- a team he's never beaten.

The Braves are coming off a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday to win the three-game series and cut their deficit in the National League East to six games. Atlanta has won four of its last five games.

The Nationals beat Colorado 8-3 on Thursday to win their three-game home series. Washington has won three of its last four games.

The Nationals, who haven't won a season series against Atlanta since 2017, are 6-2 against the Braves. Washington won three-of-four in both previous series against Atlanta, most recently June 6-9.

Sale (14-3, 2.62) has been the most dominant pitcher in the National League this season, his first with the Braves. He leads the league in wins and ERA among qualified starting pitchers and is second in strikeouts (187). He has walked only 32 in 140 2/3 innings and owns a 1.0 WHIP.

In his last outing on Saturday at the Los Angeles Angels, he earned a win by allowing two runs over six innings with 10 strikeouts -- his third straight double-digit strikeout game and sixth of the season.

"I'm just enjoying where I'm at and having fun playing baseball again, honestly," Sale said after his last start. "Obviously the last few years have been well-documented, and it was tough. But people go through tough things. You get over it and here we are."

Sale has made five career appearances (three starts) against Washington, going 0-2 with a 3.78 ERA. He lost to the Nats on June 7 despite allowing just two runs in seven innings and fanning 10.

Sale will be opposed by fellow left-hander MacKenzie Gore (7-11, 4.66).

Gore ranks fourth among National League southpaws with 136 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings. But he has allowed five earned runs in two of his last three starts, including his last outing on Saturday against Philadelphia. He has earned only one victory since June 14.

Gore has had issues with walks -- he gave up a career-high six two starts ago against the Angels -- and getting behind in the count.

"He's got to work ahead," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He's got to stay ahead. He's got good stuff. He really does. Just got to keep harping on it."

Gore has been a riddle for Atlanta this season. In two starts against the Braves, he's 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA. He last faced them on June 8 and got a victory after throwing five innings and allowing two runs (one earned). In five career starts against Atlanta, Gore is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA.

The Washington offense has been paced by Luis Garcia Jr. He went 2-for-4 on Thursday to raise his average to .296. Garcia has hit safely in 17 of his last 21 games and is batting .382 (29-for-76) with four doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs, six walks, five stolen bases and 13 runs scored during that stretch.

Atlanta's latest waiver addition has proven helpful. Third baseman Gio Urshela, added to the roster when Austin Riley fractured his wrist, had a run scoring double on Thursday and turned a rally-killing double play.

