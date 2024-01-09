Matt Holliday forever will be etched in Colorado Rockies' lore for his headfirst slide that sent Colorado into the 2007 National League postseason.

That magical Rocktober run to the World Series remains the deepest the Rockies have gone in the playoffs, and Holliday is back in Colorado this weekend rooting for the opponent. That's because his son, Jackson, is a rookie with the Baltimore Orioles. and in the series opener Jackson got a chance to play on the same infield where he ran around as a kid.

Holliday played second base in Baltimore's 5-3 win on Friday night, and the Orioles will go for two in a row over Colorado on Saturday night. Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer (6-9, 4.31 ERA) will match up against Rockies righty Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.95) in the second contest of the three-game series.

Holliday, 20, was just 3 when his dad led Colorado to its World Series run, and now he's on a team that has a chance to go deep in the American League playoffs. In the midst of a pennant race, Holliday took a moment to reflect on returning to Coors Field, where he spent many summer nights growing up.

"It's very special," Holliday said. "It's kind of hard to explain growing up watching my dad play here for so long. I'm glad to be able to be here at the end of the year, and just excited to have a bunch of family and friends."

His father and mother, Leslee, and younger brother, Ethan, traveled from Oklahoma to watch him play in Denver and witnessed him go 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a stolen bases in the Orioles' win. His triple went off the scoreboard in right field, near the spot where his father's triple landed in the iconic 13th-inning winning rally in Game 163 in 2007.

Kremer will try to keep it going in his first career start against the Rockies. If he pitches like he has in his past three outings, Baltimore has a chance to clinch the series. Kremer has notched a quality start in each of those outings, including against the Houston Astros when he allowed three runs in six innings on Sunday but took the 6-3 loss.

Feltner, like Kremer, is facing a team for the first time in his career but is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts against the AL East.

Feltner hopes that will carry over to Saturday so he can end his winless drought. Since beating the Toronto Blue Jays on April 12, Feltner has gone 21 consecutive starts without a victory.

Feltner pitched well Monday night against the Miami Marlins, giving up two runs in five innings, but came away with a no-decision in Colorado's comeback 3-2 victory. Feltner is staying positive.

"There's only one more month and everybody wants to finish strong," Feltner said. "I feel like I'm in a good spot, so I definitely want to finish strong."

Saturday night would be a good time for Feltner to break his winless drought. A victory would give the Rockies a chance to win another home series on Sunday, which would be their fifth at home since the All-Star break.

--Field Level Media