The Miami Marlins announced on Sunday that manager Skip Schumaker will not return for the 2025 season. Schumaker had reportedly told the Marlins clubhouse as much after Friday night's game. (He missed Saturday and Sunday's games tending to a family issue.)

"It has been a tremendous honor serving as manager of the Miami Marlins," Schumaker said in a statement. "I've built long-lasting friendships with the staff and players and am proud of all that we accomplished together. I am grateful to Bruce Sherman, as well as the entire Marlins organization and fans for their support during my time in Miami and I'll always cherish our 2023 playoff season."

Schumaker's exit comes as no surprise. Following the departure of former general manager Kim Ng, who hired Schumaker, and the pivot toward a deep teardown under Ng's replacement, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, Schumaker's contract was amended to remove a club option for 2025. This put Schumaker in line to be one of the top managerial candidates available this coming offseason, and now he's just that.

"I want to thank Skip for his contributions to the Marlins organization," Bendix said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Skip and have truly enjoyed working with him. I wish him and his family the very best."

While his second season in Miami has been a disappointment – the Marlins were 60-100 when he took his leave – Schumaker's first season in 2023 was much different. Last year, the then-rookie manager guided the Marlins to an 84-78 record and a surprise postseason berth – the club's first playoff trip in a full season since they won the World Series in 2003. For his efforts, Schumaker, in 2023, claimed National League Manager of the Year honors. With two games remaining in the 2024 regular season, his record as Marlins manager stands at 144-178.

Now the 44-year-old Schumaker figures to become a coveted name on the market. Teams with current or likely managerial vacancies include the Cincinnati Reds, where Schumaker spent the final two seasons of his playing career, and the Chicago White Sox. As well, there could be forthcoming vacancies with the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies. Another intriguing possibility is the St. Louis Cardinals, who have missed the postseason for a second straight year. While manager Oli Marmol is under contract through the 2026 season, Schumaker served as bench coach under Marmol in 2022 and spent the first eight seasons of his playing career in St. Louis.